Ardea – Everything originates on the slopes of Vesuvius, where the volcanic soil offers the best fruits of the earth. Including pine forests, which produce the best pine nuts on the planet. It was 1957 when grandfather Daniele Ciavolino started the business, which was then continued by his son Salvatore and moved to Ardea. We are now in the third generation and Daniele (junior) Chavolino has not only taken over the reins of the family business, but also brought it to a level of international excellence, the pride (still partly unknown) of a territory like Ardea. often too caught up in local quarrels to raise their heads.

Ciavolino has been present in Ardiese since the early 1980s. At first, only as a place for storing dried fruits from all over the world, then – subsequently – as a real platform for the transformation of raw materials, right up to the final product. And we are no longer just talking about pine nuts (which are also considered excellent dried fruits), but about hazelnuts, walnuts, almonds, peeled almonds and a number of dried fruits (apricots, plums, etc.) that we find on the shelves of the largest chains Italian supermarkets.

Yes, because Ciavolino products are distributed almost everywhere, with Ciavolino being the largest Italian distributor of dried fruits and, with a bill of 63 million euros, also the leading company in Europe. In short, this is an international hotel located right in Tor San Lorenzo, on the border with the Campo di Carne area. And few people know this.

Obsessed with quality and safety, a production chain that starts from the laboratory analyzes of the product and those who have had a hand in it, to the final packaging, carried out with the electronic calibration of the contents of each individual product. .

But we want to know more from the owner, Daniele Ciavolino… Because Ciavolino is not just a technologically advanced and environmentally friendly company, it is a story of life… “I grew up with pine nuts,” says Daniele, “I remember the smell of pesto, which my grandparents would make in a mortar with basil and then toast pine nuts in the oven, or put on chops, or simmer in a sauce, in addition to the classic and very sweet pine nut pie.” In short, a taste of a life lived before the product is sold… “Yes, pine nuts bring back a lot of memories from my childhood and my family. And also to some innovations at that time that have become iconic today: for example, the use of dried fruits in salads, which makes them tastier and crunchier, as well as more nutritious. Today these are recipes recommended by nutritionists, but at that time they were a smile on the table.”

Today, the company, which Daniele “runs” together with his father, wife and sister, continues to grow, making Ardea a reference point for the international market with all the attendant consequences in terms of direct and related work. And he needs new spaces…

We still have a lot to tell about organic production, the families who work in the company, Chavolino’s inclusivity, the international market… We will do it because this is only the first episode of a story that deserves to be told. light, especially in the territory, which serves as the cradle of development and is a source of pride for the entire nation.

Information

Address: Via Campo di Carne, 20/5, 00040 Ardea RM.

Telephone: 06 910 2206.

https://ciavolinointernational.com/