Timothée Chalamet is the new king of the box office. At just 28 years old, the young French-American actor thus achieved a famous record that had lasted since the 1970s. Chalamet, in fact, became the first actor since John Travolta to have two films top the charts in the space of eight months, namely ‘Wonka’ and ‘Dune: Part 2’. The only actor to achieve this feat was, in fact, Travolta over four decades ago, with ‘Saturday Night Fever’ and ‘Grease’, also released eight months apart between 1977 and 1978.

And John Travolta congratulates him on Instagram: “Congratulations Timothée! It’s great to have someone to share my box office record with. Kind regards, JT.” ‘Wonka’ is the third live-action adaptation of Roald Dahl’s children’s novel and sees Timothée Chalamet play the iconic chocolate salesman, Willy Wonka. The film grossed a total of $218 million domestically and $630 million worldwide.

Meanwhile, ‘Dune 2’ hit $500 million globally in just three weeks and has already surpassed Dune 2021’s total. And Timothée Chalamet isn’t stopping. His next film will be ‘A Complete Unknown’, a Bob Dylan biopic directed by James Mangold focusing on the Nobel Prize-winning singer-songwriter’s early career in New York.