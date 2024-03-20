Santa Marinella, March 20, 2024 – In recent days, a car drove along Via Aurelia in the city of Santa Marinella, leaving a long oily stain on the ground.

Local police officers responsible for reviewing CCTV footage quickly identified the driver of the vehicle who was fined.

“Even in this case,” said Mayor Tidei, “video surveillance helped identify the violator and impose a fair fine. Demonstration that the system, which currently has over fifty devices located in various areas of the city, works and allows local police agents to monitor vandalism, violations, and previous civic activities such as refuse litter and/or damage to public property .

It is worth repeating this as an example to those who have not yet realized that, thanks to this modern and functional system of territorial control, there are no extenuating circumstances or excuses for illegal actions.

“I thank,” the mayor concluded, “the head of the local police, Keti Marinangeli, who promptly took measures to solve the problem.”