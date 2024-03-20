The BSG or Belt Starter Generator is a device capable of performing two functions, generating current or driving torque. It replaces the classic alternator in some cars with combustion engines that adopt new hybridisation solutions, the so-called “mild-hybrid (MHEV)” which combine the internal combustion engine with an electric motor to improve efficiency and reduce emissions. Its dimensions are slightly larger than the classic alternator especially for 48V BSGs.

The one in the photo is mounted on the Stellantis thermal unit, the Puretech 1,200 3-cylinder turbo that we find on the Jeep Avenger, Renegade and Compass. Mild-hybrid cars equipped only with BSG are not capable of driving in all-electric mode for short distances. In the specific case of the Avenger, Renegade and Compass this is made possible by a second, more powerful 21 kW electric motor keyed to the gearbox and managed with a double clutch.

The electronics that manage the BSG are usually very advanced and are also able to ensure the “soaring” of the motor itself or reduce the load to zero, interrupting the generation of current when not necessary.

The functions of the BSG:

Starting the engine: The BSG can start the petrol engine silently and quickly, without using the traditional starter motor which may even no longer be present. Braking energy recovery: During braking, the BSG converts kinetic energy into electrical energy, which is stored in a 12 or 48V battery. Engine assistance: BSG can provide an electric boost to the petrol engine during acceleration, improving performance and reducing fuel consumption. It assists the engine during acceleration while traveling at a constant speed (for example on the motorway), reducing fuel consumption. Generator: when necessary, the BSG generates current through the torque provided by the combustion engine to power the car’s 12V electrical system to which all auxiliary systems are connected, such as air conditioning, electric power steering, electric parking brake , the multimedia system, the lights, etc.

BSG, Belt Starter Generator della Valeo

Benefits of BSG:

Reduced fuel consumption: BSG can reduce fuel consumption by 5-10%, depending on the type of vehicle and driving cycle. Emissions reduction: Slightly reduces emissions of CO2 and other pollutants. Better silence: starting the petrol engine through the BSG is quieter both during the first ignition and during Start&Stop when the thermal switch is turned off and on continuously in congested traffic situations and when stopping at traffic lights. Reduced engine wear: supporting the engine in the acceleration and recovery phase also guarantees less wear of the components of the internal combustion engine itself.

BSG at 12 and 48V, are two types that differ in working voltage:

12V BSGs less powerful and less widespread than 48V BSGs. 48V BSG: they are more powerful and offer greater benefits in terms of consumption and emissions. In this case the starter-generator is combined with a DC/DC converter to connect and balance the 12V and 48V networks. Furthermore, a second 48V battery is added to store more energy with which to allow fully electric driving (but also all-wheel drive).

POWER

Taking a VITESCU BSG as reference

The BSG mounted on the 2 kW Puretech 1,200 Turbo engine installed on the AVENGER