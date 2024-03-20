“The Mirror” reports that The London Clinic, the prestigious medical center where Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery last January, has begun an investigation following an attempted hacking of the Duchess of Cambridge’s medical records.

According to reports from this source, the clinic launched investigations due to allegations of breaching Kate’s confidentiality while receiving treatment as a patient. At least one member of staff was caught trying to access the 42-year-old princess’s medical records.

The news has been a blow to this clinic, famous for the discretion with which it handles information related to patients such as former presidents, prime ministers, celebrities and the royal family.

“This is a serious breach of security” which causes great “damage to the hospital, given its impeccable reputation in the treatment of members of the Royal Family. Senior hospital officials contacted Kensington Palace immediately after of the incident and were assured that a thorough investigation would be carried out.

“All medical staff have been completely shocked and dismayed by the allegations and very hurt by the fact that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics,” a source with knowledge of what happened told the Mirror.

When the outlet approached The London Clinic for comment, it declined to comment on the claims, but stated: “We firmly believe that all our patients, whatever their status, deserve complete privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.” . For its part, Kensington Palace said: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

From royal figures such as the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the late Prince Philip, to the also late US President John F. Kennedy, the clinic, which opened its doors in 1932, has passed through the clinic.

Kensington Palace has not provided any further information regarding Middleton’s surgery, except to note that she is “well” and will not resume official activities until after Easter. The princess had not been seen until this weekend, when she was caught shopping in a store near Windsor Castle, where she is recovering.

At the same time that she was admitted to The London Clinic, King Charles III was there, who underwent prostate surgery. Shortly after, it was reported that the monarch suffers from cancer, but no details have been given as to what type he suffers from, or what stage he is in. Only Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the disease had been detected in the king at an early stage, so a favorable evolution was expected.

Due to the treatment, Charles III also stays away from official activities, and has been his wife, Queen Camilla; his son William, heir to the Crown and Kate’s husband, and his sister, Princess Anne, those in charge of representing royalty at different events.

People have replaced the information vacuum with a wave of speculation, ranging from a death to divorces and escapes. Not even the spread of the video in which Middleton is seen with her husband leaving the store happily has calmed Internet users, who now claim, without evidence, that the woman who appears there is a “double.”

