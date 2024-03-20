Bper, the replacement is ready: the former Unicredit Papa towards the helm of the bank

In the broad context of leadership renewal, it will be the second banking institution to close the circle on board of directors appointments. The Unicredit assembly, scheduled for April 12, will have to decide on names that confirm continuity, with Pier Carlo Padoan as president and Andrea Orcel as CEO. At the end of the month it will be the turn of Popolare di Sondrio, called to elect 5 new members of the board of directors. Also in this case, it seems that the path has already been traced: the top management of the Lombardy bank have started discussions with the Unipol group to present a shared list, allowing the insurance group to express two preferences. The exclusive puzzle reported by Affaritaliani and confirmed today by Corriere della Sera is therefore confirmed.

In the meantime, on 19 April, the shareholders’ meeting of Bper Banca will change its governance. Tomorrow the board of directors of Unipol, a shareholder with a share of just under 20%, will meet, and it is likely that after the approval of the 2023 accounts the directors will also discuss the appointments for the renewal of the board of directors and the leadership of the former popular, to be included in a list that must be filed by the end of the month. However, it is possible that the list will be made public as early as Friday. As regards the operational guidance of the credit institution, the name of Gianni Franco Papa is circulating, a banking expert with a long career, with a solid background in Unicredit, where he held important roles as head of the CEE division (Central Europe eastern), head of investment banking and, finally, general manager of the group.

He was also president of Carige, which later merged into Bper, of which he is an advisor and president of Banca Cesare Ponti. For many, he represents the ideal manager to manage a bank that aims to consolidate its position, no longer limited to the regional territory. For the presidency, however, the rumors point to Antonello Cabras, currently at the top of the Sardinia Foundation since 2013 and owner of 10.2% of Bper, of which the foundation is the second most important shareholder after Unipol, with 10.2% . Cabras has extensive political experience, having been a parliamentarian first with the DS and then with the PD. On Monday evening, SeP assigned Bper ratings BBB- and A-3, with a positive outlook. According to the American agency, Bper’s solid presence in Italy, the quality of the restructured assets and the good profitability prospects will support the bank’s creditworthiness. The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a rating upgrade over the next 18-24 months if the bank continues to outperform peers.

The promotion gave impetus to the stock which closed with an increase of 2.81%, reaching 4.2 euros, the highest in the last three years. Equita analysts positively evaluate the assignment of the investment grade rating to Bper, confirming the increase in the bank’s profitability and the solid path of strengthening the capital position and improving the quality of the assets, considered among the best in the sector. According to Equita, Bper has a “hold” rating with a target price of 4.70 euros. In the previous year, the credit institution, led until now by Piero Luigi Montani, recorded a consolidated net profit of 1.5 billion euros (+4.9%).