Dead boyfriends in the garage inside the car: Vida’s family, beyond her death, is experiencing another drama

Everyone is still shocked by what happened to the two young engaged couples found lifeless in the garage. However, the girl’s family, in addition to the pain of losing her, is experiencing a drama, since Iran, her country of origin, does not want to allow her body to enter the country.

The newspaper Il Mattino was the one who reported this, in the article they told of a report made on the local news by a journalist. The latter would have said that the two were found in the car semi-naked and that therefore she was a girl of easy virtue.

The one who wants to restore dignity to Vida Shahvalad is her family friend Ahmad Bahramzadeck, who asks for help to be able to return the body to his country for burial. Vincenzo Nocerino’s father himself, in a short interview on the Naples radio show “La Radiazza” explained what he and the 20-year-old’s family are experiencing.

The girl had come to Italy with her family. They lived in the Caserta area, but she had moved to Naples for university. Right here she had met the 24 year old and between them, through ups and downs like everyone else, a story was born. Those who knew them say they loved each other and seemed to be doing very well.

Boyfriends found lifeless: the anger of the girl’s family

CREDIT: ALL IN 4K

However, it was on the morning of Saturday 16 March that the boy’s father found them lifeless inside his garage, inside his Fiat Panda. They had gone out together the previous evening and then decided to spend some time alone. Alfredo Nocerino himself, in trying to restore the young girl’s dignity, said in an interview:

When I found them they were dressed. It is not right that she is smeared and denigrated by the press of her country. Her family is now experiencing a tragedy within a tragedy, let’s help them. She was like a daughter to me.

Unfortunately for the investigators, Vida and Vincenzo lost their lives due to an accident. They would have left the car running and the carbon monoxide fumes would have therefore caused their death, without them even realizing it.