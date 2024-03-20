Life for a nearly exhausted Formula 1 driver at the end of a competition is not a bed of roses. Week after week you travel around the world and come home with 19th or 17th place. However, this seems to have little effect on the mood of Valtteri Bottas, with whom this is happening. A Sauber driver enjoys the life of a nude model and now also rents out Uber cars. Unfortunately, Bottas will not be lending his Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm or Mercedes-AMG One.

As dry as the Finnish driver was during his time at Mercedes, he is now very lively. See how much Bottas loves his Uber ad below. The company, where anyone can be a taxi driver, has worked with Bottas to transform this Holden pickup into the “ultimate touring car.” To do this you need more than we thought.

Changes to Bottas’ rental car

Bottas explains what’s included in the truck: “Mullet aeration technology, patty warmer, cooler to cool drinks, bike rack, removable laundry rack, clean water shower, built-in sun visor and BRS, insect reduction system.” ‘ And don’t forget fishing rod holders, a set of sunscreen sprays, a horn that imitates the sound of a laughing Australian bird, and a coat rack to store your collection of slippers.

The pickup is a Holden Omega Ute, which is essentially an Opel Omega with a different badge and a cargo bed. In this case, it is a two-door version with increased cargo space. At the front is a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine producing 260 hp. and 290 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

You can rent a car for free for two days, “because I’m already very rich,” Bottas says. Holden will be on loan from March 22 to April 12. Uber is then shipping the pickup to Adelaide, “back in Valtteri’s hands,” TopGear Netherlands reports. Or did we just fall for Uber’s April Fool’s joke?