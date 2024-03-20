With the aim of demanding improvements in working conditions: salary increases, adequate equipment for the work being done, repair of the facilities in which they work, cessation of harassment and workplace abuse and compliance with the agreements signed by the corresponding authorities in In 2019, CDMX Government workers carried out blockades in the city.

The protesters are workers from the Secretariat of Inclusion and Social Welfare (SIBISO), a public entity that is in charge of coordinating public policies regarding social development, food, promotion of equity, recreation, social information, community social services, among others, in CDMX.

The blockades will generate traffic difficulties in at least 16 avenues and highways today, March 20. These blockades began in the morning and the recommendations for residents of the capital are to avoid the areas where these blockades are located and take time in advance to travel around the city.

The areas in which mobility problems have been recorded due to blockades are:

Mexico Avenue and Tacuba. San Jerónimo and Periférico. Northern Division and Miguel Ángel de Quevedo. Tlalpan and Viaduct. Vaqueritos Roundabout. Tláhuac and Rabbit Pass. Hermitage Iztapalapa and Tinacos. Periférico Oriente, in front of the prison. Axis 3 East and Calzada del Hueso. Hermitage Iztapalapa and Rojo Gómez. Axis 3 South Chabacano and Rojo Gómez. Ignacio Zaragoza Causeway, near Peñón Viejo. Azcapotzalco Avenue and Camarones Glorieta. CAIS and the dining rooms of Cuautepec.

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

MC

Themes

CDMX Mexico City Secretariat of Inclusion and Social Welfare Demonstrations in Mexico City

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions