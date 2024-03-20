According to the estimates of the NBC, Fox and CBS channels, the Democratic president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the former Republican president Donald Trump (2017-2021), won the primary elections of their respective parties in Ohio, Illinois, as anticipated. and Kansas this Tuesday.

For a week now, Biden and Trump have established themselves as the candidates virtually designated by the Democratic and Republican parties for the November presidential elections. Both have reached the minimum number of delegates required: 1,968 for Biden and 1,215 for Trump.

The media projected the victory of both candidates shortly after closing the schools, and already awarded all the Republican delegates that were at stake to Trump in Ohio (79) and in Kansas (39), while the count continues in Illinois, where he opts at 64.

Trump today scored a victory in the Republican primary for the Senate candidate in Ohio, since the candidate he supported, Bernie Moreno, prevailed over the other two more moderate candidates. Moreno will be the rival in the elections to the Upper House of Democrat Sherrod Brown, a race in which the Democrats are risking control of the chamber.

Biden opts for 167 delegates in Ohio, 127 in Illinois and 33 in Kansas, and obtained comfortable victories of between 87 and 90%, except in Kansas where the disaffected vote, which usually votes to send to the party convention in August dissident delegates, approached 10%, below other Midwestern states that have shown their discontent with the president’s policy toward the conflict in Gaza.

The results from Florida are still pending, which however, give Biden and Trump as the projected winner of their respective parties, while the polling stations in Arizona will be the last to close tonight.

To officially declare themselves candidates, both politicians must wait for their party conventions: first it will be the Republican one, from July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee (Wisconsin), and then the Democratic one, from August 19 to 22 in Chicago (Illinois).

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions