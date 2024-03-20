Montalto, March 20, 2024 – The provincial meeting of the Bersaglieri will take place on Sunday, March 24, in Pescia Romana. Event in memory of Dada Sandrina, founder of the Corps, who remains an important historical figure for his contribution to the development of the Italian Army. The event will take place at 8.50 am in the Pescia Romana garden in Via della Resistenza, where the new monument to the Bersaglieri will be unveiled: a symbolic place reflecting the values ​​of courage and determination that every Bersaglieri carries in his heart. .

“This event is not only an opportunity to honor the memory of the founder of our Corps, Pope Sandrin, but also to celebrate the inextricable link that unites the Bersaglieri with the history of our beloved country,” states Gianfranco Terrosi, President of the Bersaglieri Montalto di Castro and Pescia Romana -. This will be a moment of deep reflection and recognition of the contribution that our Corps has made to the development of the Italian Army and the Risorgimento.” The event is organized by the Bersaglieri section with the support of the municipality of Montalto di Castro.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.