Bari, March 20, 2024 – “An act of war has been signed against the city of Bari. Minister Piantedosi told me by telephone that an access commission has been appointed to check the version of the dissolution of the municipality of Bari.” The mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro, announced this on Facebook. A ministerial commission was appointed to establish alleged mafia infiltration of the Bari municipal council and other municipal companies following the arrest of 130 people in an investigation carried out by the Bari Interior Ministry, which revealed an alleged mafia-political connection with vote-rigging in the municipal elections in Bari. 2019.

Regarding the grant of inspection access to the municipality of Bari, announced by the mayor of Decaro, the Ministry of the Interior specifies that “the same was necessary after the initial control ordered by the Ministry of the Interior regarding the facts revealed after a judicial investigation. which led to more than 100 arrests in the capital of Apulia and the appointment by the Court under Art. 34 of the Anti-Mafia Code, the judicial administrator of the company Mobilità e Trasporti Bari spa, wholly owned by the municipality itself.”

“We remain stunned by the way Minister Piantedosi announced the appointment of a commission to verify the dissolution of the municipality of Bari. A choice that, made three months before the elections, seems very political, since it followed the initiative of some right-wing parliamentarians and two members of the government, even without reviewing the documentation provided by Mayor Decaro’s administration. This has never been seen before and is very serious,” said Democratic Party Secretary Ellie Schlein.

Role of the Commission

Bari’s city council risks being dissolved by the mafia three months before elections. Everything will depend on the results of the work of the access commission appointed today by the Prefect of Bari, Francesco Russo, on the initiative of the Minister of the Interior, Piantedosi. If dissolution occurs and a commissioner is appointed, the election will be delayed for up to 18 months. “Today an act of war was signed against the city of Bari,” commented the mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro, waiting on social networks for news that the minister himself had learned about shortly before. “The act,” he added, “follows, like clockwork, a request from a group of Apulian centre-right parliamentarians, including two government undersecretaries, and relates to an investigation into vote substitution in which some of the others are involved as counsel. Giacomo Olivieri and his wife, a municipal councilor elected from the center-right.” In fact, in recent weeks, Apulian parliamentarians met with Piantedosi, during which they asked for an assessment of the Bari case, in order to clarify the alleged infiltration of the Mafia in the Bari municipal council, after the arrest of 130 people at the end of the Bari case investigation. DDA, which revealed the alleged connection of the mafia and politics with the switching of votes in the municipal elections of 2019. Municipal councilor Maria Carmen Lorusso also found herself in handcuffs, elected thanks to, this is an incriminating hypothesis, the votes of mafia clans into the ranks of the center-right, and then moved into the majority. The case also came to the attention of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission, where an administrative case was initiated. “Without paying attention to the words of the district attorney for the fight against the mafia,” accuses Decaro, “who at a press conference said verbatim: “The municipal administration of Bari has been able to respond to organized crime in recent years,” the same persons who in 2019 prosecuted two City councilors arrested for vote-switching are now pushing for the dissolution of a major regional capital, an event that has never happened in Italy, even during the Mafia Capitale investigation.” “This is a very serious act,” continues Decaro, “which is aimed at sabotaging the normal course of democratic life in the city of Bari, and, coincidentally, on the eve of the elections. An election in which the center-right in Bari has been losing for twenty years in a row. For which he is struggling to find a candidate and who this time wants to win by fixing the match.” Decaro announced that yesterday he had already sent the prefect “a voluminous dossier consisting of 23 files and thousands of pages” about the municipality’s activities in the fight against organized crime. “Obviously, given the speed with which news of the commission’s appointment arrived, no one bothered to read these papers. “I will resist this attack with all my being, just as I resisted the mafiosi of this city,” the mayor promises. (Photo: comune.bari.it)

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three degrees of sentencing.

