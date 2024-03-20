Naming cars isn’t easy these days. It used to be that you could just tape the contents of the engine to the tailgate and that would be the end of it, but electrification has certainly put an end to that. Audi was ready, however, because a year before the launch of its e-tron – the naming of which also became a real soap opera – they came up with a two-digit number that would indicate the power of all their models. about as expected. For example, the A6 called “40 TFSI” has 204 hp and the “45 TFSI” has 265 hp. Sounds simple enough, but apparently it’s not.

Less motorization, more clarity

In an interview with British Auto Express, Florian Hauser, Audi’s head of marketing, said the brand is systematically saying goodbye to its numerical code. The recently revealed Q6 was the first to do without this designation, although the Q8 e-tron was secretly previewed with a facelift. The numbers there are still used in official communications and, for example, in the configurator, but you will no longer see them on the tailgate. The reason, according to Hauser, is that “Audi is always working on how to simplify its lineup for customers” – read: almost no one understood this naming.

According to the head of marketing, another title will not immediately take his place. This is no longer necessary because, according to him, the brand wants to evolve towards fewer different modifications. If we look at the Q6 e-tron, they’ve already succeeded because it’s actually quite easy to put “quattro” after the name or “S” before the name. However, in Audis with internal combustion engines, it is often the case that the distinction is made solely on the power that the engine produces, so we can expect this to be significantly reduced with new models.