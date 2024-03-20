Home Entertainment

China produced an animated series that was made using artificial intelligence. Here are the details on the project.

The use of artificial intelligence is a controversial topic, which was at the center of the strike of Hollywood actors and screenwriters, and the subject of the first law regulating it in Europe. And, recently, China launched its first animated series made in AI.

Here is a video showing the project.

The title of the series is Qianqiu Shisong, it is a project of 26 episodes of seven minutes each, focused on traditional Chinese poems. Each episode refers to the paintings of the reference eras of the various stories.

The series was born thanks to the use of Media GPT, which exploited the contents of the audio and image archive of the China Media Group. The project was carried out with SAIL, the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory.

In an official statement SAIL underlined the low cost of production:

CMG Media GPT has proven that it can offer animation producers a conceptual design tool that works, and requires low costs to create characters and scenes.

The representative of the Chinese Government of China Media Group, Shen Haixiong, said:

We will continue to deepen technological innovation and artificial intelligence, building a “powerful engine” and “driving force” for a new kind of international media.

