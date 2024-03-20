Arnhem municipality has banned a demonstration by the far-right movement Pegida Nederland planned for next Saturday. Mayor Ahmed Markush wrote about this in a letter to Arnhem council. The reason is Pegida leader Edwin Wagensveld’s plan to burn the Koran during a demonstration on Jansplein in the city center of Gelderland.

According to Markus, police advised him to ban the demonstration, and the mayor complied because “the risk of serious disorder and a perceived terrorist threat in connection with the planned demonstration” would be great. Since the safety of the demonstrators and Arnhem residents could not be guaranteed, Markus put an end to Pegida’s plans.

“Like the vast majority of your council members, I consider the burning of a religious or philosophical book to be a reprehensible and provocative act. Therefore, I categorically reject this,” Markus further writes. “At the same time, I strongly support the right to demonstrate and therefore regret that this democratic right in this case becomes impossible.”

Read also On Monday, after the canceled burning of the Koran in Arnhem, defeat and determination fight for priority

According to De Gelderlander, Wagensveld said he would not abide by the ban and would come anyway. “We expected this statement to be an argument for a ban. A detailed statement will come later, but we will not let Muslim terror or violence stop us,” he says. According to Markusch, Wagensveld will be arrested if he does come to Arnhem.

Previous Quran burnings

This is not the first time Wagensveld has come to Arnhem to set fire to the Koran. In January he tried the same thing on Jansplein, but was forced to abandon his attempt because he was in danger of being attacked by passers-by. Then he said that he would return. A week and a half ago, Wagensveld set fire to a Koran in front of the parliament building in Oslo, Norway. According to him, he was able to carry out this action without any problems thanks to police protection.

Last year, far-right activists regularly burned Korans in other Scandinavian countries such as Denmark and Sweden. The actions sparked unrest among young people of migrant backgrounds and diplomatic tensions with Islamic countries. In addition, the Swedish embassy in Iraq was stormed as a sign of protest. In December, the Danish parliament passed a law banning the burning of the Koran.

Share Write to the editor