Mexicans report record levels of satisfaction with life, according to a study carried out by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). What is the secret behind this increase in the subjective well-being of the population? UNAM offers us some answers.

Perceived happiness contrasts with social reality, but suggests spiritual strengthening and the impact of social programs. Despite the social challenges that Mexico faces, such as insecurity and violence, the INEGI study reveals that Mexicans feel happier than ever. Edgar Tafoya Ledesma, researcher at UNAM, suggests that this phenomenon can be attributed to several factors, including the current political context and the implementation of social programs by the federal government.

The ability to overcome adversity and community solidarity also contribute to the perception of happiness.

Tafoya Ledesma highlights the resilience and spiritual strength of Mexicans as another influential factor in their perception of happiness. Despite the challenges, the community comes together in times of crisis and demonstrates a remarkable ability to overcome adversity.

For their part, university experts analyze the results of the study and point out the importance of personal relationships and free time in well-being. Paulina Arenas Landgrave, a psychology academic at UNAM, emphasizes the importance of personal relationships and free time in subjective well-being. Although the study reveals high levels of satisfaction in areas such as personal relationships, it also highlights the need for more free time for leisure activities that enrich personal life.

The study results offer a multifaceted view of well-being in Mexico, highlighting community resilience and the impact of social policies. The INEGI study provides a revealing look at the subjective well-being of Mexicans, showing a paradox between the perception of happiness and social challenges. However, it also highlights the resilience of the community and the positive impact of social programs on people’s lives.

