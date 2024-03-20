André Rieu, world-famous violinist and conductor, stops in Milan for the first time. The artist will perform on November 20th at the Forum in Assago, with his new tour which will cross four continents starting from March 2024. Tickets for this unique date in Italy, organized by Vigna Pr and Vivo Concerti, are available in advance from today on the Ticketone circuit, online https://bit.ly/AndreRieuItalia and in authorized sales points. Rieu, of Dutch origin and among the most famous musicians in the world, the Washington Post said of him that “he has an Elvis-like charisma”, the New York Post that “he is a gigantic superstar”, has sold over 40 million records in his career album, his videos on YouTube have exceeded 3 billion views, he has 10 million fans on Facebook, 2 million followers on Instagram and 16 million links on Tik Tok.

He has so far earned 500 platinum albums and 270 gold albums, 30 first places in the charts of various countries around the world, 10 albums in the Top Ten of the UK charts, countless awards from 1995 onwards, including 3 Classic Brit Awards consecutive ‘Album of The Year’ in 2011, 2012, 2013 and the Sse Best Live Award in 2018, but above all the absolute grossing record for a classical artist in the history of Billboard. During each of his performances the audience is drawn into a universe of enchanting melodies while André Rieu conducts the Johann Strauss Orchestra – the largest private orchestra in the world with its 60 elements – the choir and multiple soloists, in a repertoire that varies from classical masterpieces to famous waltzes, passing through popular hits, soundtracks and opera pieces.

Among the songs that made his extraordinary live performances famous we mention ‘The Lonely Shepherd’ from the soundtrack of ‘Kill Bill’ by Quentin Tarantino, Ravel’s ‘Bolero’, Shostakovich’s ‘Second Waltz’ – one of the best known by Rieu, defined as the ‘King of the Modern Waltz’. There is no shortage of very popular hits such as ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ by Elvis Presley or ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra, but also ‘Mambo N°5’ by Lou Bega, without forgetting our Domenico Modugno with ‘Nel blu bagnato by blue’. Among the masters who inspired him he cites Johann Strauss, “an entrepreneur and a gigantic artist at the same time, he had five orchestras at the same time and composed extraordinary music” and in fact ‘The Blue Danube’ is never missing from André’s live shows, who says: ” Emotions are the key factor! When a song reaches my heart, I know it will reach your heart too. I can’t wait to start the tour and play for the first time in Milan, I’ve waited a long time for this moment and I know that the Italian public has also wanted it for a long time, I expect to see you all dancing and singing at the concert.”