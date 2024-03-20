The National Growth Fund is making an emergency stop. The fund, created to support innovative companies in the Netherlands with a total volume of 20 billion euros between 2021 and 2025, is “unfortunately on pause,” says outgoing minister Mikki Adriansens (Economic Affairs and Climate, VVD). The fourth round of subsidy applications, which was scheduled to begin on June 1, will not yet take place, a spokesperson confirmed to NRC. This round involved €3.4 billion.

Adriansens’ announcement came on Tuesday after the House of Representatives’ overwhelming majority rejected two proposals by D66 MP Jost Sneller. Both proposals actually called for support for the Growth Fund. Following his rejection, Adriansens decided to put the brakes on the Growth Fund completely.

It was known that the constituent parties PVV, NSC, VVD and BBB have reservations about the Growth Fund and would prefer to spend the remaining 7.4 billion euros differently. Already last fall, at general sessions, some parties appeared to view the billions in a fund intended to stimulate innovation projects as largely a big pile of money for other purposes. For example, the House of Representatives, led by the VVD faction, withdrew hundreds of millions from the fund to eliminate tax increases through excise taxes on gasoline. Proponents of the Growth Fund despised the VVD’s use of the fund as a grab fund.

However, Adriansens’ announcement on Tuesday evening that he was suspending the entire fund came as a surprise to many. Also because it happened: her ministry did not announce, as usual, in a letter to the House of Representatives that the fund would be temporarily suspended, but shared a statement about it with some media. “For all the companies and organizations that have invested a lot of time and effort in developing the proposal [voor subsidie uit het fonds] this is a disappointment,” Adriansens wrote. “In the near future, I will look at how we can strengthen the business climate in light of this House resolution.”

Quick Scan

In order to be able to submit new applications from June 1, the Ministry of Economy must publish the so-called opening regulations on April 1. Companies can then submit a pre-registration. This will no longer happen, a ministry spokesman confirms. So far, 65 companies have requested a quick scan to determine if they are eligible for a grant from the fund. So the work was in vain.

Just how sudden Adriansens’s decision was can be seen from the fact that official government websites announced this afternoon that companies could pre-register from 1 April. The government itself announced last Friday that it was awarding more than €770 million to ten companies that applied for funding in the previous round of subsidies.

René Corbijn of NLDigital, a collective of digital sector companies, calls Adriansens’ move “incredibly surprising.” Corbijn: “And also because we still haven’t seen any official communication from the ministry. The ball is in the department’s court to quickly bring clarity to all parties involved.”

The employers’ organizations VNO-NCW and MKB-Nederland are unhappy. “This is a heavy blow for all those parties who have been working very hard on their innovation plans and submission to the Growth Fund for the next round in June,” the spokesman said. “The Netherlands and Europe are behind technologically. Maintaining the resources of the Growth Fund is critical to strengthening innovation in the Netherlands.”

The pause in the fund’s work comes at a significant time. This month, a group of more than thirty companies and information institutions sent an urgent letter to the House of Representatives, calling for the Growth Fund to be left intact and for clarity on the fourth tranche to be released as soon as possible. Twelve regional economic councils – a network of companies, governments and information institutions – also sent an urgent letter. In it, these networks of companies, governments and information institutions described the billions from the Growth Fund as “crucial for the business climate” in the Netherlands.

Business climate

Companies such as ASML and Boskalis have announced in recent weeks that they may (partially) exit the Netherlands due to the worsening business climate here. Not only the tightening of rules, but also political uncertainty about the future played a role. The fund’s sudden demise could confirm companies’ views that the government is not always reliable.

The closure of the Growth Fund could have serious consequences for ongoing projects. The D66 faction in the Limburg provincial council on Wednesday immediately sent a list of questions to the provincial government about possible consequences for the 870 million euros reserved for the prestigious Einstein telescope and other projects. Provincial Democrats say delaying or canceling the Growth Fund “poses a serious and serious risk to our (knowledge) economy and our business climate.” In addition, D66 believes that the central government is far from being a reliable partner both for the business community and for the provinces that considered themselves confident in co-financing from the fund.

Adriansens has formally taken a break and there is a possibility that the fund will be reopened – whether after its creation or not. There are disagreements among the emerging parties on this issue. The NSS faction on Tuesday proposed reopening the fund on June 1, regardless of whether the formation is successful. In this case, companies will probably still have a demand for money for innovation, although the motivation to submit another application to the government has now become much less, you can hear it.

