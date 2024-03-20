Should it or not? That is the question to know if Ricardo Salinas Pliego has a debt with the Tax Administration Service (SAT) because, according to the tax institution, Grupo Salinas’ tax payment has not been made, a sum that amounts to more than 60 billion pesos.

In today’s morning conference at the National Palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that the documents will be made public on a government page to demonstrate the debt owed by the companies of the owner of TV Azteca. Due to the above, Salinas Pliego remains firm and denies that Grupo Salinas owes taxes to the SAT, for which he mentioned: “the accusations or statements on the part of my friend the president in the sense that Grupo Salinas has stopped paying a very high amount of taxes: it is not true.

Salinas Pliego said that they pay “a lot” for their companies; they are “obscene” amounts of taxes.

“The SAT extorts businessmen,” says Salinas Pliego

The businessman said that the SAT, wanting to extort, asks for half of the payment to “forgive the debt”, to which Salinas Pliego says he does not give in to extortion and much less accept discounts. At the same time he sent a message to the government: “We are not going to pay more than what is correct and for no reason are we going to pay double or even triple as the administration intends.”

Salinas Pliego also accused that there is corruption in the government, specifically in the management of the Welfare Programs, claiming to have evidence in his possession.

López Obrador asks Salinas Pliego to present evidence

After Salinas accused the SAT of extorting businessmen, López Obrador demanded that the owner Grupo Salinas show information, saying that in his government there is a commitment to “not lie, not steal and not betray the people.”

López Obrador stated that this issue with the businessman is nothing personal, so that there are no misunderstandings, “it is with all due respect.”

“Salinas Pliego has evidence or thinks that we want to extort because the government is corrupt. The only thing I would ask is that you present the evidence and if you present the evidence, we will act,” he said during his conference.

How much does Ricardo Salinas Pliego owe for his company Grupo Salinas?

The director of the Tax Administration Service, Antonio Martínez Dagnino, announced that Grupo Salinas’ tax debt is 63 billion pesos.

The above is the result of some audits of four companies in Salinas Pliego during 2008 and 2018.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

In case you’re interested: Lopez Obrador defends National Guard takeover of Salinas Pliego Golf Course

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions