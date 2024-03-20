President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced today, Wednesday, March 20, that the Government of Mexico will not accept migrants deported by Texas if the “draconian law” SB4 comes into force, which was in effect for a few hours on Tuesday amid judicial rulings. divergent.

“If they tried to deport, for example, which is not their responsibility, we would not accept deportations, once and for all, from the Texas government and we are not going to sit with our arms crossed,” said the President in his morning conference.

The President referred to the SB4 law, one of the most drastic anti-immigrant measures in the history of the United States, which would make it a crime for a foreigner to enter Texas irregularly, in addition to empowering state forces to carry out immigration arrests and deportations.

Its application unleashed chaos yesterday, Tuesday, when the United States Supreme Court first allowed the law to be applied before hearing substantive arguments, but in the evening the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals suspended its entry into force.

Although López Obrador said he did not want to “advance” what the Government of Mexico would do if the legislation is ultimately applied, he spoke out against it.

“Of course, we are against this draconian law, completely opposed, contrary to human rights, a completely dehumanized law, anti-Christian, unjust, violative of precepts, norms, human coexistence, not only international law, but even violates the Bible,” he commented.

“And I say this because those who apply these unjust, inhuman measures, go to the temples, forget that the Bible speaks of treating the stranger well and, of course, of loving one’s neighbor. These are some very hypocritical authorities, they take protest with the Bible, it is also a violation of international law,” he added.

Tensions between Mexico and the governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, have grown since last year in the face of the border state’s increasing anti-immigrant measures, such as the buoys and the razor wire fence he placed in the Rio Grande (or Grande) River. to deter migrants from crossing.

Just last February 20, López Obrador described the military camp that Abbott ordered to be built next to the river as “politicking.”

The President has attributed the actions in Texas to the fact that this year the presidential elections of Mexico and the United States coincide.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

Don’t miss: They ask Mexicans in Texas to go to consulates to know their rights

OF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions