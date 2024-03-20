“Ready for a little journey into hell?”, asks Giovanni Allevi, shortly after being welcomed by an ovation from 6 thousand students gathered at the Assago Forum to celebrate the World Happiness Day, participating in the free motivational event ‘Happiness on Tour. Lives – Stories of Happiness’, promoted by the Happiness Foundation chaired by Walter Rolfo. A proposal, that of the musician, which seems to clash with the theme of the day. But the destination of the journey will make it clear that this is not the case. And the turning point will be “13 white blood cells” which gave the artist of the notes “a rush of happiness, like being hit by a truck of happiness”, are the words he uses. A peak which will be followed by what he defines as a “constant and compact band of gratitude, regardless of what would have happened. We call this band: profound joy of living”.

“Here – Allevi will explain at the end, with a voice breaking with emotion – I have brought you as a gift, as an offering, my life, my suffering and my happiness. And I hope you can treasure it”. The beginning of the journey he recounts is a series of sparkling images: Allevi touring the world, playing in front of crowds of people, shaking hands with the Pope, smiling, giving press conferences and interviews. “What you saw – he tells the boys – was my life until 2 years ago. Then a terrible illness swept away everything. So much so that today I ask myself: maybe it came on purpose? On the day of happiness I want to do an experiment and tell you the last day of my recent life in which I was immensely happy, but first I must tell you about some medical phases leading up to that day.”

“Stem cells? They are the future of medicine”

The boys applaud him, cheer him on. Allevi continues: “One day they tell me that I have to have about ten injections on my belly. And I think that I don’t feel like it, that it’s difficult with the neuropathy and the pain in my hands. Then I think about it and say to myself: it’s fine. I do it with determination, not resignation. I have never liked the word resilience, it makes me think of passive acceptance, but I have a fighting spirit. From the pages of a book published recently, ‘Imperium’ by Giovanni Brizzi, I learn that in ancient Rome, people destined for command had to have three qualities: auctoritas, dignitas and gratia. I imagined the first two, but what really surprised me was grace. Grace in speech, in gestures, in movements, in intentions . Beautiful. And I made these words my own during my illness. I’m not meant to be in charge, I’m a very delicate person and I can’t tell others what they should do, as a middle school teacher I was a disaster. But during my illness I had to take on the most important command: dominion over myself and my fears and anxieties, I had to keep my gaze straight on the flowers while I walked on hell and give a smile even when I was suffering”.

During this process, the doctors explain to the patient that there are substances called “growth factors”, which serve to stimulate the marrow to produce stem cells. “What are stem cells? A marvel – says Allevi – They are the future of medicine. We are all capable of producing them, or we can induce their production with those bites on the belly. And you notice it, because you feel crazy pain. But I had to be happy about that pain because it meant it was working. Then the cells have to be collected and they take me to a large room full of beds separated by sheets. They drain my blood. The blood enters a machine that centrifuges it and separates the stem cells. It’s called apheresis and it may not work. There was a cloth and I couldn’t see her, but next to me there was a little girl, she must have been 7 years old and she was crying. God, why do you allow these things? I gave, she’s a little girl. But let’s move on. My bag of stem cells goes into the blood bank and an apparently destructive phase begins, you can’t understand the pain. The marrow must be destroyed” and “science invented chemo to do it”.

A 20-minute infusion, “in the afternoon I fall asleep and wake up the next day. Dinner from the day before and breakfast in the morning are on the table. I become immunosuppressed, defenseless against the outside, I could die from a cold”, continues L ‘artist. Doctors are now decked out. In about ten days the classic side effect, hair loss, for Allevi comes with “a burning sensation. They all fell out together, like a wig that I took off. I found myself bald, stuffed with opioids that gave me the sensation of having a fever of 39, lost weight. There I understood that all I had to do was decide to let myself go and I would shut down. What gave me strength? Not wanting to cause pain to my family and then culture – he explains – In those days I saw conferences on philosophy and classical literature, I discovered that human frailty is a constant of humanity and I felt less alone”.

At that point, the story continues, “the ingenious phase arrives. They bring the bag of stem cells into the room, it’s orange – describes Allevi – They infused it into my left arm. The stem cells enter the body and say: we need to rebuild a marrow. And maybe they produce good, strong white blood cells capable of attacking cancerous cells too. An unnerving wait begins. Nurse Tiziana takes the blood sample, the doctors say nothing can be seen. The wait, say the Japanese , it’s discipline, it’s part of the art of living. Then one morning a young doctor enters vehemently, without overalls, gloves, or mask. He waves some papers, tells me: ‘Master, you have 13 white blood cells’. With a sense of humor he tells I reply that perhaps they are a bit small. In reality they were 13 white blood cells per cubic millimetre, the scales began to tip towards life again. I was hit by pure happiness. Not an ephemeral sensation, a train hit me , a skyscraper. Simply because I was alive, not because of a concert or the number of followers. I felt a profound sense of gratitude for the talent of the doctors, the affection of the nurses, for the food left on the table, the red of dawn which is different from the red of sunset”. After that peak of happiness, concludes Allevi, she returned normality, events that follow one another almost with boredom. “But that peak remained high” and what he describes as “a compact band began. The joy of living”.