Here is the teaser trailer for Alien: Romulus, the new film in the saga which will be released in the summer.

The teaser trailer for Alien: Romulus has been released online. 20th Century Studios has released the first footage of the film which will be released this summer.

Here’s the teaser.

The footage once again shows destruction and death inside a spaceship. Cailee Spaeny seems to be called upon to occupy a role similar to that played by Sigourney Weaver in the saga.

Nel cast del film sono compresi Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson, Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu.

Fede Alvarez (who has already worked on Evil Dead and Don’t Breathe) was called to direct the project, with the screenplay written by Alvarez himself and Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2).

Alien: Romulus sees Ridley Scott’s name appear as producer. The creator of the franchise will work alongside Michael Pruss (Boston Strangler) and Walter Hill. The executive producers will be Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon, Brent O’Connor and Tom Moran.

Fede Alvarez himself pointed out that Ridley Scott appreciated the film, to the point of surprising him, considering that the filmmaker is very harsh in his judgements.

Alien: Romulus is scheduled for release in theaters on August 16th.

