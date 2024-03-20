The first trailer for Alien: Romulus, the 20th Century Studios film from producer Ridley Scott and director/screenwriter Fede Alvarez, is available. Alien: Romulus will arrive in Italian cinemas on August 14th, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

This horror-thriller brings the hit Alien franchise back to its roots: scavenging in the depths of an abandoned space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The film stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Darkness and Bones), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun) and Aileen Wu. Alien: Romulus is directed by Fede Alvarez (The House, Man in the Dark) from a screenplay written by Alvarez himself together with his frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Man in the Dark), based on the characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

The film is produced by Ridley Scott (Napoleon), who directed the original Alien and produced and directed the new films in the saga, Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, Michael Pruss (The Boston Strangler) and Walter Hill (Alien); while Fede Alvarez, Elizabeth Cantillon (Charlie’s Angels), Brent O’Connor (Bullet Train) and Tom Moran (Unstoppable) are the executive producers.

Alien Romulus, in cinemas from August 14th.