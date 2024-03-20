Rome, March 20, 2024 – He drove a Mercedes Vito van into the oncoming lane and collided with three cars. The death toll in the accident that occurred yesterday on Via Prenestina Nuova in Monte Compatri was tragic: a 46-year-old man was killed and three were injured. Toxicology tests are being carried out on the driver.

According to the initial reconstruction carried out on the spot by the carabinieri, who intervened along with the fire brigade, the 36-year-old Roman driving a minivan would have driven into the oncoming lane and first collided with the Mercedes. driven by a 76-year-old man sitting next to his 73-year-old wife, then against a Ford Fiesta driven by a 46-year-old Roman who died instantly, to finish in a Citroen Picasso driven by 32-year-old Roman.

The victim’s body, trapped by the metal sheets of his car, which overturned after the impact, was taken to Tor Vergata at the disposal of the judicial authorities. The other three were taken to hospital, as was a 36-year-old man who was airlifted to San Camillo.

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.