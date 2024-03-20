loading…

Nigeria has become a stage for complex conflicts, one of which is the existence of armed criminal gangs. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Nigeria, a country rich in culture and natural resources, has become a stage for complex conflicts, one of which is the existence of armed criminal gangs.

From urban areas to remote villages, armed gangs have spread fear and violence across much of the country.

A Series of Facts About Nigeria’s Armed Criminal Gangs

1. Traces of Armed Gangs

Armed gangs in Nigeria often consist of small to large groups that are well organized and use violence to achieve their goals.

They are often involved in kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking and armed conflict.

2. The action is spread across the country

The presence of armed gangs is spread throughout Nigeria, with activity more concentrated in areas such as the Niger Delta, Lagos, Kaduna, and northeastern states such as Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.

3. Comes from a poor community

Many armed gang members come from marginalized levels of society and economically unstable lives.

Extreme poverty and lack of access to education and employment often drive them to join armed criminal gangs as a means of earning a living.

4. Competition over Resources

Most armed gang conflicts are fueled by competition over resources, especially control of profitable territories such as trade routes, oil fields, and mineral mines.

5. Terrorism and Extremism

Several armed gangs in Nigeria have been linked to terrorist groups such as Boko Haram, which has launched violent attacks targeting civilians, infrastructure and the government.