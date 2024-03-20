loading…

President Vladimir Putin wins a landslide victory in the Russian elections. Six countries, including Ukraine, consider Putin to have cheated. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, who is the incumbent candidate, won a landslide victory in the Russian presidential general election by winning 87.8 percent of the vote.

Voting for the Russian election began last Friday and the results became visible on Sunday.

Putin’s opponents from the Communist Party; Nikolay Kharitonov, came in second with 4.2% of the vote, followed by Vladislav Davankov of the New People’s Party with 4% of the vote, and Leonid Slutsky of the Liberal Democratic Party with 3.2% of the vote.

A group of Western countries united in condemning the election results, and considered Putin to have committed fraud to extend his term in power.

The election results mean Putin, who is 71, will begin his fifth presidential term.

If he completes his next six-year term, he will overtake Joseph Stalin’s record as Russia’s longest-serving leader.

Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008-2012, and is now deputy chairman of the Security Council, responded long before the final results of the vote count were announced.

“I congratulate Vladimir Putin on his overwhelming victory in the elections,” Medvedev wrote on Telegram.

6 Countries That Think Putin Cheated in the Russian Election

Putin’s victory was unpleasant news for Ukraine and its Western allies. They think that the number one person committed fraud by prohibiting the main opposition figure from participating in the election as a presidential candidate.