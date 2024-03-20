loading…

Nowruz is not only celebrated in Iran, but in various parts of the world. Photo/Reuters

TEHERAN – Some 300 million people around the world are embarking on an annual celebration of renewal and harmony with nature that is for them the biggest cultural holiday of the year, usually involving 13 days of rituals.

Nowruz is also known as the Persian or Iranian New Year (Nowruz means “new day” in Persian), celebrated across ethnic groups with a shared Silk Road heritage, including Afghanistan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Turkey. , as well as their diaspora in other countries.

5 Facts about the New Year Nowruz which has been around for 3,000 years and is celebrated by 300 million Persians in the world

1. Signs of the First Day of Spring



Photo/Reuters

According to Time, Nowruz, which marks the first day of spring, is celebrated on the second day of the spring equinox, which is the point at which the sun aligns in the northern and southern hemispheres, based on the rotation and tilt of the earth.

When exactly Nowruz starts varies by country, depending on the time zone. This year, it took place at 06.36 past 26 seconds, March 20, in Tehran, Iran (19/3/2024). In India, Nowruz is celebrated over two days, this year on March 20 and August 15, based on calculations according to two different calendars.

The United Nations declared March 21, when the vernal equinox usually occurs, as International Nowruz Day in a 2010 resolution.

2. It has been going on for 3,000 years



Photo/Reuters

Exactly when Nowruz began as a festival remains unclear, although many believe it began around 3,000 years ago, with its roots in Zoroastrianism, one of the world’s oldest monotheistic religions. Ancient texts state that Nowruz was celebrated in the ancient city of Persepolis, the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire that lasted from 550 to 330 BC.

There are several legends surrounding the origins of Nowruz that highlight certain heroic figures. In one, Jamshid, a mythical Persian king, took to the skies in a chariot on the first day of spring, presenting such a majestic sight to spectators on land that they began to commemorate the day of his journey.

Another version says that Jamshid was ordered by the Zoroastrian god to fight his twin brother, Ahriman, who represents darkness and death and brings disaster. Jamshid defeated Ahriman—the victory of good over evil—bringing prosperity to the places he ruled.

3. Family gathering is the main agenda



Photo/Reuters

People usually spend weeks preparing for Nowruz, mostly with spring cleaning. During the festival, family visits and shared meals are common, as well as the exchange of gifts.