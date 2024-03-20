loading…

Many countries provide humanitarian aid to Gaza via sea routes. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – At least half a million, or one in four people in Gaza, face starvation as the holy month of Ramadan begins. Israel implemented a total blockade of Gaza in October and has allowed little aid by land. Sending aid via sea is an alternative.

The effort to build this sea corridor complements another complicated solution planned by the US to build a temporary pier off the coast of Gaza, a move criticized as an attempt to divert attention from Washington’s continued support for Israel as famine sets in and attacks continue.

Why the sea route? While the Israeli military maintains tight control over land borders, and sending aid by air is considered expensive and largely ineffective, sending aid by water is now seen as essential.

5 Countries That Distribute Aid to Gaza Via Sea Routes

1. United States



The United States was the leading country to announce its support for a maritime aid corridor, built on the proposal, the Amalthea Initiative.

“Delivering humanitarian aid directly to Gaza by sea will be complex, and our countries will continue to assess and adapt our efforts to ensure we deliver aid as effectively as possible,” said the statement, signed by the European Commission, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Cyprus, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

In addition to sending aid, the US also has plans to build a floating dock announced by Biden, but did not explain how it would be integrated with the efforts of other group members. Para

Aid workers have generally had a scathing response to the US docks scheme, saying it would not be operational for several weeks, a deadly period of time in the event of a famine. They also noted that it does not resolve the distribution and security issues currently hampering aid delivery.

2. European Union



According to the Guardian, the European Union (EU) has announced the opening of a sea corridor at the weekend for the delivery of humanitarian aid from Cyprus to Gaza in an effort to prevent famine which has claimed many lives.

“We are now very close to opening the corridor, hopefully this Sunday. And I am very pleased to see that initial pilot operations will be launched today,” said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen.