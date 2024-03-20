loading…

SINGAPORE – The Chinese Embassy in Singapore urges its citizens in the country to stay away from all forms of gambling. Similar appeals are also applied in many countries that have many casinos.

This ban is amidst a trend of many Chinese citizens vacationing in Southeast Asian countries to gamble. Moreover, gambling has become a tradition inherent in Chinese people.

4 Reasons China Bans Its Residents From Gambling Places

1. Many Chinese Citizens Gamble in Southeast Asia



China’s move to ban gambling activities in all its countries except Macau is likely to increase travel by its citizens to other countries, including Malaysia and Singapore, home to one of the region’s leading casinos.

The gambling ban was imposed after the Chinese Communist Party took over the country’s government in 1949, which indirectly changed the casino industry and development in other Asian countries.

Currently, most of Southeast Asia’s 340 casinos are seen as part of an effort to attract tourists from China who have a penchant for gambling.

According to Malaysia Now, in Malaysia, the only casino in the entire country is operated by the Genting Group in the hilly tourist paradise of Genting Highlands.

Lee Heng Guie, executive director of the Center for Socioeconomic Research, said China’s growing wealth market would encourage wealthy citizens to try their luck at casinos across Asia, including Malaysia’s Genting.

“China’s top players will spend a lot of money at casinos in Asia, and Malaysia’s Genting will benefit despite competition from neighboring countries such as Singapore, Australia and the Philippines,” Lee told MalaysiaNow.

“So we have to maintain our image as a clean and safe recreation and tourist destination.”

Malaysia as a whole has emerged as a preferred destination for Chinese tourists, whose numbers have increased over the past few years.

2. Gambling Abroad is Against the Law



