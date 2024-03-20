loading…

PARIS – The biggest winners in the global arms race are the United States and France. Meanwhile Russia experienced a sharp decline. This was revealed in the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s latest analysis of arms sales in the world.

France, the European Union’s largest arms producer, significantly increased its share of the export market to 11 percent from 7.2 percent in the previous five-year period thanks to efforts to move into regions traditionally dominated by Russia such as India. Moscow saw its share of global arms exports fall from 21 percent to around 11 percent – ​​just below France.

1. The Ukrainian War is the Main Trigger



“The decline in Russian arms exports began before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022,” said Pieter Wezeman, senior researcher at SIPRI, as reported by Politico. He said sanctions related to Moscow’s brutal war on Ukraine appeared to “have contributed further to the increase in French arms exports.”

The research compared the period 2019 to 2023 with the time span 2014 to 2018. The report found that the global volume of international arms transfers fell by 3.3 percent – ​​despite sales surging sharply in Europe.

France is now in second place behind the US, whose share of global arms exports grew from 34 percent to 42 percent.

2. France relies on Dassault Rafale



France’s rise in ranking came thanks to major deals for Dassault Aviation’s Rafale fighter jets with countries such as Qatar, Egypt and India.

“In recent years, India, Egypt and India have all chosen French fighters in competitions that include Russian alternatives,” Wezeman said. He added that the country’s exports are “technically attractive” while “deliveries are often fast.”

3. Relying on India as a Partner and Market



India is the world’s largest arms importer. Thirty-three percent of its imports came from France, while 36 percent came from Russia – the first five-year period since the 1960s in which neither Russia nor the Soviet Union accounted for more than half of the country’s purchases.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the guest of honor at last year’s Bastille Day celebrations. The two countries pledged in January to build defense industrial ties after France sold 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets and 3 Scorpene-class military submarines to New Delhi last summer.

4. Taking advantage of the momentum of increasing defense spending in Europe



