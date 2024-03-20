loading…

There are three reasons why PM Benjamin Netanyahu is hated by the majority of Israelis. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Benjamin Netanyahu’s popularity as Prime Minister (PM) of Israel continues to decline.

After the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, public satisfaction ratings with the government were at an all-time low due to the Netanyahu regime’s handling of security.

Quoting Al Jazeera, Tuesday (19/3/2024), an opinion poll at the end of 2023 showed that Netanyahu’s popularity among Israeli Jews had dropped drastically. His opponents and old allies also advised him to step down immediately after the war with Hamas ended.

According to a Pew Research Center survey in mid-2023, most Israelis view Netanyahu as slightly less favorable than positive. The comparison of the numbers themselves is 52% (unpleasant) and 47% (positive).

3 reasons why Benjamin Netanyahu is hated by the majority of Israelis

1. Considered Incompetent in Maintaining National Security

Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 2023 was one of the worst moments experienced by Israel. At that time, Hamas soldiers managed to break through the border and killed more than 1,200 people.

In response to the incident, most Israelis agreed that Netanyahu was to blame. They also believe that Netanyahu should resign as PM, at least after the Gaza war ends.

The disappointment of Israeli citizens became even worse when Netanyahu seemed to have no interest in freeing more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. In this case, he actually rejected a ceasefire agreement in exchange for more hostage releases.

2. Often make controversial decisions

Since rising to the top of leadership, Netanyahu has never been free from controversy. Several times he has been in the spotlight because he issued policies that seemed to be forced.

Quoting The Guardian, Netanyahu has taken a number of controversial decisions. These include blocking a two-state solution, flouting the UN and international law, refusing sanctions against Russia and ignoring the Iran nuclear agreement.

Worse, fanatical groups supporting Netanyahu are also actively undermining Israel’s democratic institutions and civil rights. It has often been warned that these controversial policies could trigger a “civil war” and even the overthrow of power. Unfortunately, the opportunistic Netanyahu never cared.