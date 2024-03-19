The tragedy in an elementary school, lessons had just ended: Courtney was 29 years old

A painful tragedy that comes from New York, but which in just a few days has spread throughout the world. A young teacher, 8 months pregnant, died in an elementary school after sending a final message to her husband.

Her name was Courtney Fannon and she was only 29 years old. She worked as a support teacher at Kendall Elementary School in New York. After a long day at work, despite her 8-month pregnancy, the young teacher sent a message to her husband and then she suddenly collapsed to the ground.

When school workers noticed his body lying on the floor, they immediately raised the alarm for emergency services. The timely rush to the hospital was of no avail, the doctors were forced to declare the 29-year-old’s death a few minutes after her arrival in the emergency room.

The little girl she was carrying also died with her. Little Hadley Jaye would be born after just four weeks. The school felt the family’s pain and wanted to point out to the local newspapers that there were no children at school at the time of the tragedy. The lessons were over.

No information on the cause of death of the young pregnant teacher

Courtney Fannin’s cause of death has not yet been released. All those who knew her chose to remember her with heartbreaking posts on social networks. Especially her colleagues, who had always admired how she carried out her work with joy and passion.

Courtney was a supportive teacher who served her students with passion and joy every day. When she was not in class sharing her love and gift for teaching with her students, she could be found in our hallways with a smile and an always friendly greeting.

Friends and family started a fundraiser. A mother and a little girl who has never known the world, united forever.

The world lost two souls, long before any of us were ready to live without them.

