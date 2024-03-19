The man confessed the motive for the crime: that’s why he killed his wife in front of their daughter

He broke down in tears in front of the investigators and revealed the motive. The husband of the young mother who died in Rome before the eyes of her 5-year-old daughter has confessed to the crime. The Prosecutor’s Office is still investigating and has also ordered investigations into the two roommates who lived with the couple.

Yu Yang, a 36-year-old of Chinese origins, ended the life of his wife Li Xuemei, 37, with a stab wound to the abdomen. It happened in an apartment in the Quadraro neighborhood of Rome. After the crime, he fled. The investigators caught and arrested him on the street, a few hundred meters from the family home.

The dramatic scene unfolded before the frightened eyes of their 5-year-old daughter. The minor sought help, knocking on the door of her two roommates, also of Chinese origin: “Mother doesn’t move anymore”. The two students themselves came down the stairs screaming for help. One of the neighbors, alarmed by the screams, called 112.

The young mother was lying in bed in her room

When the police and rescuers arrived on site, they found themselves faced with a dramatic scene. The young mother was now deceased, she was lying on her bed, on a pool of blood. The husband was interrogated and confessed the motive for the crime. His words:

I killed her because I was jealous and I didn’t want her to leave me.

A jealousy that seems to have arisen because of Li Xuemei’s job, she was a masseuse. The two tenants lived in a sublet room and their whereabouts are now being investigated by the police. The neighbors said that recently they had often heard them arguing, however they never understood the reasons, they spoke in Chinese.

The little girl was taken into custody and entrusted to social services. It is unclear whether there are other relatives who can look after her.