86 years after the oil expropriation, the opposition presidential candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz, warned that Pemex must begin the energy transition and follow the path of modernization that oil companies around the world have undertaken.

“We cannot stay and live off the glory of Pemex,” he said during his visit to a wind farm on the Yucatan Peninsula.

In a dialogue with young students and entrepreneurs attended by the candidate of the PAN, PRI and PRD for the governorship of Yucatán, Renán Berrera, the presidential standard-bearer of the opposition coalition affirmed that the future lies in renewable energies, no matter how much the government insists in betting on oil refining.

“The world is not going to wait to see if Mexico wants or does not want to enter the energy transition. We better get on this train,” he stated.

“Although the president tells us that within 30 years, I do see them in less than five, with a large number of electric cars,” the candidate pointed out.

He said that Yucatán could be the first state in the republic with 100 percent sustainable energy, because “it has a wonder, when it is day there is sun and when it is night it has wind; it could be the first state in the Republic with 100 percent energy.” percent sustainable, I’m not saying all the states in the country, but Yucatán has everything, the Peninsula has everything to become the first sustainable state.”

Xóchitl Gálvez highlighted some of his proposals such as the installation of 10 thousand electric charging stations, giving five million credits for solar cells, as well as returning wind and solar energy auctions.

The presidential candidate said that the best sovereignty of a nation is not to depend on fossil fuels.

“There is no better sovereignty than not depending on fossil fuels, depending on wind, on solar energy, but it is also clear to me that we have to make a just transition, we cannot say overnight that fossil fuels are no longer are going to be used, that is false, because oil is something very valuable.

He reiterated that his proposal is to modernize Pemex, but not privatize it.

