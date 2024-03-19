loading…

Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his presidential election victory. Photo/Pool via Reuters/Sputnik/Sergei Guneev

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his presidential election victory.

The two leaders exchanged praise, signaling increasingly close ties between Moscow and Beijing.

Western media reported that Putin faced no real competition in achieving what Russian state media reported as a record landslide victory — a victory that paved the way for the former spy to become Russia’s longest-serving leader in more than 200 years.

According to the AFP report, Tuesday (19/3/2024), both Putin and Xi Jinping, who often praise their deep friendship, have subverted political conventions to secure an unprecedented period of power.

In a congratulatory message reported by Beijing state television CCTV, Xi Jinping told Putin: “Your re-election fully reflects the Russian people’s support for you.”

“I believe that under your leadership, Russia will be able to achieve greater achievements in national development,” Xi Jinping continued.

Meanwhile, Putin praised Beijing, saying: “In the coming years we will only strengthen and build our relations.”

“The most important thing is the suitability of the country’s interests. “This creates an excellent tone for resolving common problems in the field of international relations,” Putin said.

Relations between Beijing and Moscow have grown closer even as Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has rocked Moscow’s relations with Western countries.