Rome, March 19, 2024 – The latest attack on Olympic qualification. Blue fencing will take place on Sunday, March 24, at the end of the men’s saber World Cup scheduled for Budapest, which begins on Friday and Saturday with two days dedicated to individual competition. The key event, however, will be Sunday, with the team saber trials, which will qualify for Paris 2024. The finish line qualifies a maximum of three athletes to compete in individual Olympic events, plus a reserve for team events.

Coach Nicola Zanotti’s blue saber pulled out his “Olympic card” for the women last Sunday and is now set to repeat himself with the men, playing it all on Hungarian courts in the last World Cup competition valid for qualification. An excellent target for Italian fencing, which now has tickets in its pocket for the Paris Games in five of the six disciplines (women’s and men’s foil qualify first, then men’s and women’s epee, then saber). “In Belgium with the girls, we released the adrenaline and released the joy of a long-awaited and well-deserved goal, never giving up, like a real team. I expect the same from our guys at this event in Budapest, where we will arrive as the best team in Europe, just behind the top four in the world rankings, and we will have to try to consolidate with a great performance. depth,” said the technical commissioner of the Italian saber team ahead of Sunday’s competition.

However, on Hungarian platforms we will, as always, start with an individual test. Luigi Samele and Luca Curatoli, ranked among the world’s top 16, are exempt from Friday’s preliminary day by ranking rights, while ten other Italians will immediately take the field to win a place in the main draw on Saturday: Michele Gallo, Pietro Torre, Enrico Berre, Dario Cavaliere, Giacomo Mignuzzi, Giovanni Repetti, Francesco Bonsanto, Edoardo Cantini, Daniele Franciosa and Mattia Rea.

On Sunday, the team competition will take place, decisive for the Olympic qualification, in which Italy will be part of the quartet consisting of Luigi Samele, Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo and Pietro Torre.

In Budapest, where Federal President Paolo Azzi will also be present (already overseeing the sabers in the final stages of Athens and Sint-Niklaas), the Italian group will be led by coach Nicola Zanotti, supported by staff masters Leonardo Caserta and Alessandro Di. Agostino and physiotherapist Andrea Giannattasio.

MEN’S SABER WORLD CUP – Budapest (Hungary), March 22-24, 2024

Italian Individual Race: Luigi Samele, Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo, Pietro Torre, Enrico Berre, Dario Cavaliere, Giacomo Mignuzzi, Giovanni Repetti, Francesco Bonsanto, Edoardo Cantini, Daniele Franciosa, Mattia Rea

Italian team competition: Luigi Samele, Luca Curatoli, Michele Gallo, Pietro Torre

Weapons Manager: Nicola Zanotti

Technical staff: Leonardo Caserta, Alessandro Di Agostino

Physiotherapist: Andrea Giannattasio

Plan

Friday, March 22

Groups and individual match preliminary scoreboard

Saturday, March 23

Individual Race Main Draw

Sunday, March 24

Team competition

Photo by Bizzi Federscherman