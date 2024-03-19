A resident of Ohio, United States, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after the death of her 16-month-old daughter, who was left unsupervised for a period of 10 days while the mother was on vacation. Kristel Candelario, 32, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated murder and child neglect in a deal with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, which in exchange dropped two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

According to information from the authorities, Candelario left her daughter at her home in Cleveland and went on vacation to Detroit and Puerto Rico in June 2023. Upon her return, after 10 days, and noticing that the girl showed no signs of breathing , proceeded to call the emergency service 911. The paramedics found the little girl in a critical state of dehydration and she was declared dead a short time later.

After returning to the home again, Kristel found the baby unconscious and in serious condition.

The autopsy indicated that the baby died from malnutrition and dehydration.

“You could have found someone to take care of her while you were gone, you could have taken her with you,” said Magistrate Brendan Sheehan of the county’s Ordinary Litigation Court in imposing the sentence.

Candelario, who faces depression and other mental health problems, expressed his constant prayer for forgiveness every day.

“I am in so much pain over the death of my baby,” she said. “Everything that happened hurts me so much. I’m not trying to justify my actions, but no one knows what I was suffering and what I was going through. “God and my daughter have forgiven me,” she added.

The grandmother of the deceased minor indicated that her heart is broken

At the time of the sentencing, Candelario’s parents and the victim’s maternal grandparents stood up to offer their statements.

“My heart is shattered into a thousand pieces,” said the minor’s grandmother. “I am here to tell the world that my daughter came from a home where there were values, beliefs, emotions, warmth; where the most important thing was family.”

The relative emphasized that Candelario’s emotional health had been compromised repeatedly. As a result, her struggle with depression and anxiety eventually overwhelmed her.