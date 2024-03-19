The same AMG model, but with fewer cylinders, smaller engine capacity and less power is not a recipe for success. An AMG should have at least eight cylinders with maximum power, right? Mercedes-AMG recently proved the opposite. Let’s hope Mercedes’ sports division can repeat this trick with the new Mercedes-AMG GT 43.

As for the recent ones, we’re talking about the Mercedes-AMG SL 43. It’s the cheaper, weaker, slower brother of the SL 55 and SL 63. Judging by the numbers, you’d almost think the V8 engine from the ’63 was literally cut in half. Instead of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the 43 has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a single turbo.

The four-cylinder engine is more enjoyable than the V8.

During our driving test in the SL 43, we found that the smaller engine drives much better than the V8 version, thanks to its lighter weight. Normally we wouldn’t recommend you read a Top Gear article again, but in this case… With that in mind, Mercedes-AMG did the right thing by equipping the GT with a four-cylinder engine.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 will have the same engine as the AMG A 45 S. This gives you 412 hp at your disposal. and 500 Nm. Slightly more powerful than the SL 43, which produces 381 hp. The GT sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds and has a top speed of 280 km/h. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Basic AMG GT technology

The GT will receive steel springs with aluminum shock absorbers and a multi-link suspension on the front axle. Options include active damping, rear-wheel steering, an electronic differential, active aerodynamics and a rear wing. The GT 43 comes standard with 19-inch wheels, but Mercedes is willing to upgrade them to 20- or 21-inch ones at an additional cost.

It is not yet known how much the four-cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT will cost. As with the SL, the 43 version will be much more affordable than the eight-cylinder variant. For the four-cylinder SL you pay no less than €178,161, while the V8 version costs €290,128. The PHEV version is 25 thousand cheaper. In the Netherlands, you pay no less than €298,901 for the AMG GT 63, including a tonne of BPM. The tax will be somewhat softer for the Mercedes-AMG GT with a four-cylinder engine.