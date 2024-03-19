loading…

Vladimir Putin always wins in Russian elections. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Vladimir Putin looks like he will extend his reign in Russia again. In the 2024 presidential election, he is ahead in the vote count.

By being re-elected in the 2024 presidential election, Putin will be back in power until at least 2030. Later, this moment will mark Putin’s fifth term as President of Russia.

Looking back, Putin has effectively led Russia since 2000. At that time, he was only appointed as interim president by his predecessor, President Boris Yeltsin.

Then, Putin won his first election which took place around March 2000. After that, this 71 year old man continues to be the leader of Moscow to this day.

Despite the many controversies that Putin has caused as President of Russia, why does he always manage to win the elections? Check out the following review.

Why does Vladimir Putin always win elections?

Vladimir Putin’s influence in Russia is indeed very large. This can be proven by its continued existence in power until now.

However, a number of western media say that Putin has his own tricks to keep him winning in the elections. One of them is managing public demands so that he can remain in office.

Quoting WashingtonPost, Tuesday (19/3/2024), Putin is a figure who does not hesitate to remove his obstacles. It is noted that since replacing Boris Yeltsin around 24 years ago, he has been able to easily destroy democratic institutions, silence the media, courts, parliament and even weaken the election commission under strict state control.

In the 2024 Russian election, a number of western media are also highlighting the voting process. Reportedly, there are at least 27 Russian regions that allow voters to determine their votes online using an unclear system.

In addition, government employees and workers at state-controlled companies are also reportedly obliged to provide support to Putin. As evidence, they were ordered to show their superiors a cellphone photo showing that their choice was correct.