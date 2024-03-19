loading…

The people of Gaza are experiencing famine because of Zionist atrocities. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Northern Gaza could be hit by famine any time between mid-March and May, and more than 70 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents face “massive hunger.” This was revealed in a UN-backed report.

Some 300,000 people are still trapped in northern Gaza, where people are forced to eat animal feed out of desperation and at least 27 children have died of malnutrition in recent weeks as Israel blocked the delivery of aid supplies, including food.

More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed and much of the besieged enclave destroyed in more than five months of relentless Israeli bombardment.

Why Did Famine Hit Gaza?

1. The Gaza conflict is becoming increasingly tense



Photo/Reuters

The entire population in Gaza is experiencing high levels of acute food shortages, with around 1.1 million people or half the population living in catastrophic food insecurity. This was revealed in the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

“Famine is now projected and will soon occur in North Gaza and Gaza Province and is expected to occur during the projection period from mid-March 2024 to May 2024,” said the UN report, reported by Al Jazeera.

The report added that famine is expected in the northern Gaza region if conflict escalates, including an imminent ground offensive on the southern city of Rafah, and if hostilities continue to hinder the flow of humanitarian aid to areas of Gaza where people in need are located. .

Compared with the previous IPC analysis in December 2023, food insecurity in Gaza has become more severe and widespread, and the trend of acute malnutrition has increased sharply.

As some households face huge food shortages, which are in the phase four and five categories, the report added that the latest data shows that people are turning to animal foods, scavenging or begging.

“What the IPC report shows is that there is already a risk of famine in Northern Gaza and a risk of famine across the Strip [Gaza],” Nour Shawaf, MENA policy adviser at Oxfam, told Al Jazeera.

2. Hunger caused by human activities



Photo/Reuters