Donald Trump continues to gain support from black people. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump was famously called a “former white supremacist leader” by Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush in 2021. In 2018, Hillary Clinton called former US President Donald Trump “stupid” and “racist” after he reportedly made comments which is very insulting about Haiti and Africa.

Even Republican Nikki Haley, who recently dropped out of the presidential race, called Trump’s recent comments about African Americans “disgusting.”

But despite all this, and as the US prepares for a possible rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election, polls show that Donald Trump’s popularity is growing among black American voters.

Why Are More Black Americans Supporting Donald Trump?

1. Trump is the Republican politician most supported by black people



Photo/Reuters

According to Al Jazeera, in 2016, Trump received 8 percent of the black vote based on opinion polls, which was the highest level of support from black voters for the Republican Party since George Bush in 2000. In the 2020 US presidential election, support for Trump among black voters it has jumped to 12 percent.

While current polls vary, a recent survey from GenForward shows that if the election were held today, 17 percent of black voters would vote for Donald Trump while 20 percent said they would vote for someone other than Trump or Biden.

The black voter bloc is unique in the US. Currently, they are the only group of voters who consistently identify themselves with the Democratic Party – reaching 77 percent of Black voters supporting the Democratic Party in 2020. By comparison, 42 percent of white voters and 63 percent of Latino voters identify themselves as Democrat. But now, just 63 percent of Black voters – the lowest figure since GenForward began collecting data in 1999 – say they will support Biden this year, according to the survey.

These numbers could cause problems for the Democratic Party in the presidential election next November, especially in swing states.

2. US history records that black citizens are synonymous with the Democratic Party



Photo/Reuters

To understand the history of Black voting and the Republican Party, we need to look back at voting patterns in the early 20th century.

Before the 1930s, the Republican and Democratic Parties received roughly equal support from black and white voters. However, the election of Franklin D Roosevelt in 1932 sparked a shift of black voters to the Democratic Party. According to data from the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, Roosevelt received 71 percent of the black vote for his presidency in 1936. During the Great Depression, African Americans were disproportionately affected by unemployment. Roosevelt’s New Deal, a series of economic recovery programs attempted to correct these economic problems and Roosevelt later said, “Among the citizens of America, no man should be forgotten and no race should be forgotten.”

The Democratic Party would continue to alienate voters from the Republican Party in the late 1940s when Harry S Truman, another Democratic Party president, signed an executive order on July 26, 1948, ordering the desegregation of the US Armed Forces. This angered a group of Democrats, known as Dixiecrats, who opposed civil rights laws and wanted to keep segregation in place in the southern states.