Ukraine relies on drones in its war against Russia. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The development of unmanned systems, or drones, is key to giving Kyiv an edge over “numerically superior” Russian forces. This was expressed by Ukrainian Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi when talking about Ukraine’s defense amidst setbacks in the war against Russia.

“Developing the use of unmanned systems is my priority,” Syrskyi said via Telegram after meeting with his deputy, Vadym Sukharevskyi, as reported by Reuters. “We are looking for asymmetric solutions to gain a qualitative advantage over numerically superior opponents.”

The increasing use of drones by both sides has shifted the conflict from the battlefield to attacking each other’s military, energy and transportation infrastructure.

As the Ukrainian military was outnumbered on the battlefield, Moscow’s forces increased pressure along the front lines and made gradual advances.

President Vladimir Putin, who on Sunday was given an additional six years of power after winning Russia’s presidential election, said Moscow’s forces had the advantage on the Ukrainian battlefield and vowed to continue its military operations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as part of his military reforms ordered in February the creation of a separate branch of the Ukrainian armed forces dedicated to drones. Sukharevskyi was tasked with developing unmanned systems and their use by the army.

Military analysts say drones could potentially give Ukraine a technological advantage over Moscow, given its lack of artillery shells and other traditional weapons. But Russia’s drone industry is also growing rapidly.

As drones become smaller, deadlier and able to travel further, Ukraine has used a number of drones to attack oil refineries in Russia in recent months, cutting about 7% of its production capacity in the first quarter.

Ukrainian air and sea drone attacks on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Crimea, some of which were successful, also prompted Russia’s defense ministry at the weekend to pledge to protect the fleet from future attacks.

Russia’s massive invasion of Ukraine began more than two years ago and has since killed thousands of people on both sides and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

(ahm)