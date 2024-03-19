Father’s Day: in many parts of the world a civil anniversary is celebrated in honor of the figure of the father, with a real holiday recognized in all respects in Italian Switzerland. We must remember Father’s Day to celebrate the man who raised and protected us for a good part of our lives together with our mother, one of our two points of reference within the family. But who are the fathers of the internal combustion engine?

The inventors of the internal combustion engine

For this occasion we remember and celebrate the father of the internal combustion engine! Indeed, to tell the truth this time there are two fathers: Eugenio Barsanti and Felice Matteucci were the true and first inventors of the internal combustion engine which was born in Florence in 1853, when they registered the patent in several European countries such as Great Britain , France, Italy and Germany.

Postage stamp from 2003, 150 years of birth of the internal combustion engine.

Eugenio Barsanti and Felice Matteucci are the two fathers of the internal combustion engine

To tell the truth, the first idea of ​​the internal combustion engine wasn’t exactly right, because the compression phase was missing in the operating cycle. You will wonder how the first internal combustion engine worked? In reality, the intake phase was shorter and ended immediately with the closing of the intake valve when the piston was approximately halfway through its stroke: at this moment the spark ignited the combustion by pushing the piston to the lower end of its stroke.

As can be deduced, the low efficiency was also due to the fact that there was no real compression phase.

The first internal combustion engine was invented in Florence in 1853

In reality, already 10 years earlier Barsanti had intuited the possibility of transforming an explosion into mechanical force with an experiment in the classroom at the San Michele college in Volterra. And it was thanks to the collaboration with Matteucci that he managed to develop the prototype of the first engine capable of repeating the action cyclically to deliver a driving torque.

Who invented the internal combustion engine? Italy or Germany?

Who invented the first internal combustion engine? The authorship of the first engine is mistakenly attributed to Nikolaus Otto (with Karl Benz they founded Benz Velociped in 1886); in reality Otto did not invent anything but perfected the idea of ​​Eugenio Barsanti, a physics teacher from Pietrasanta, developed together with Felice Matteucci, an engineer from Lucca.

The facts, or rather the dates, speak clearly: on 6 June 1853, 14 years before the filing date of Nikolaus Otto’s patent, Eugenio Barsanti and Felice Matteucci registered at the Accademia dei Georgofili in Florence (a patent office did not yet exist) the first document containing the detailed description of the first internal combustion engine in history.

Therefore we point out that the first internal combustion engine was not invented by Nikolaus Otto, but by the two Tuscans who made it for the first time in Italy.

Application of the first internal combustion engine

The first application of the internal combustion engine designed by Barsanti and Matteucci was intended for the “Il Veloce” boat of the Lariana shipping company of Como. Two models were built: the first, the one with 20 HP, was not successful while a second 8 HP version achieved some success, as reported in an article in La Nazione in 1863 which cited the birth in 1859 of the new Barsanti engine and Matteucci.

Father’s Day date in Italy and what it is called around the world

COUNTRY DAY (local name) 6 January Serbia (Paterice) 23 February Russia (День защитника Отечества or Defender of the Fatherland Day) 19 March Andorra (Dia del Pare), Bolivia, Spain](Día del Padre, Dia del Pare, Día do Pai), Honduras,

Italy (Father’s Day),

Liechtenstein, Portugal (Dia do Pai), Switzerland – Canton Ticino (Father’s Day), Vatican (San Giuseppe). 8 May South Korea (어버이날 = literally: Parents’ Day, because Koreans celebrate mothers and fathers on the same day) second Sunday of May Romania (Ziua Tatălui, or Father’s Day) third Sunday of May Tonga Ascension Germany first Sunday of June Lithuania, Switzerland (excluding the Canton of Ticino) 5 June Denmark (together with Constitution Day) second Sunday of June Austria, Belgium, Colombia 17 June Guatemala, El Salvador third Sunday of June South Africa, Argentina, Cameroon, Canada, Chile , China, Ivory Coast, Cuba, USA, Ecuador, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Mauritius, India, Ireland, Japan, Kenya, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, Mexico, Paraguay, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, Tunisia, Turkey, Venezuela, Mali last Sunday of June Haiti 21 June Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Uganda, Syria 23 June Nicaragua, Poland second Sunday of July Uruguay last (usually the fourth) Sunday of July Dominican Republic 8 August Taiwan (due to the homophony between «8/8» and «dad») second Sunday of August Brazil 23 August Nepal first Sunday of September Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea third Sunday of September Ukraine first Sunday of October Luxembourg second Sunday of November Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden 5 December Thailand (anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej (5 December 1927 – 13 October 2016)) 26 December Bulgaria Feast date of the father in Italy and what his name is in the world

Speaking of engines and dads, watch the video and listen to the sound of one of the largest engines in the world!

one of the largest engines in the world!

Read also:

→ Gift ideas for Father’s Day → Who are the car dads

→ Leave a comment on the invention of the first internal combustion engine below or directly on our FORUM where we talk about exactly this…