Luxurious and historic, Rolex watches are one of the most famous accessories in the world, whose price can exceed one million dollars. Their popularity has led to multiple presidents wearing them during their meetings or some formal event, as is the case of the Peruvian president Dina Boluarte, who, according to the media La Encerrona, has one valued between US$6,000 and US$14,000.

Hans Wilsdorf, the young man who created the Rolex empire

The history of Rolex dates back to 1905, when German Hans Wilsdorf, then 24 years old, created a watch distribution company in London. However, over time he decided to opt for bracelet models, with the aim of leaving aside pocket ones.

In this way, on July 2, 1908, he changed the name of his company from Wilsdorf & Davis to Rolex, with which he gained popularity worldwide due to the precise timekeeping it presented. This caused one of its products to become the first wristwatch in 1910 to receive the Swiss certificate of Chronometric Accuracy, awarded by the Official Watch Qualification Center in Biel, Switzerland.

In 1908 Hans Wilsdorf changed the name of his watch company to Rolex. Photo: Rolex

YOU CAN SEE: The 5 cities in South America that would be under water in 2100: 200 million will end up homeless

Added to this recognition was the one granted in 1914, when the Kew Observatory in Great Britain gave the Rolex wristwatch a certificate of high precision, which until now had only been given to marine chronometers.

The next challenge that Wilsdorf set himself was to create equipment capable of resisting both water and dust, so in 1926 the Oyster model was launched, which had a sealed and airtight box that guaranteed its protection. A year later, in 1927, this was put to the test by Mercedes Gleitze, a swimmer who crossed the entire English Channel with the watch intact in 10 hours.

Likewise, over the years, Rolex adapted to sports such as climbing, aviation and even diving under the sea, achieving depths of up to 11,000 meters.

YOU CAN SEE: The South American country considered the most beautiful in the region and third in the world in 2024

Rolex, the watch brand and its relationship with the presidents of Latin America

The prestige and fame of Rolex has led famous and important presidents such as John F. Kennedy or Barack Obama to wear the brand’s different models on more than one occasion.

The leaders of Latin America have not been immune to this, as is the case of the former president of Argentina Cristina Fernández, who on several occasions wore a luxurious gold Rolex inlaid with diamonds, which has an estimated value of US$35,000.

Cristina Fernández with her Rolex Oyster. Photo: El País

In this sense, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro caused controversy when it was discovered that he sent for sale a diamond Rolex watch that Saudi Arabia had given him as president. This led to a process being opened against him, since the justice system indicates that the right-wing leader could not market these gifts because they are property of the State.

The head of state of Peru, Dina Bolaurte, has been added to this list, who was known to own a Rolex that she did not record in her sworn statement. For this reason, the Public Ministry decided to initiate preliminary proceedings against her for the alleged crime of illicit enrichment.