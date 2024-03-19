Who are the victims of the accident in Sassari and what emerged about the incident: what did the officers discover

All investigations are currently underway for the serious accident that occurred on the evening of Sunday 17 March in the city of Sassari. Unfortunately three people died, including two young engaged men aged just 19 and 16, who were in the same car.

In order to allow the rescuers to intervene and also to be able to carry out all the necessary investigations, the officers had to close the road to traffic for several hours. Now, however, only investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened.

The drama took place yesterday evening, Sunday 17 March, around 7pm. Precisely along the road that leads from Tottubella to the entrance to the Four Lanes, which is located in the province of Sassari. The two boys were aboard their Fiat 500 and were headed to the Alghero area. When suddenly, the unthinkable happened.

Probably due to a risky overtaking by a man driving a Mercedes SUV, they collided head-on with the other vehicle. A third car hit them in turn. The latter had an entire family on board, including a little girl. Passers-by quickly realized that the situation was desperate and alerted the police and health workers.

Who are the victims of the accident that occurred in Sassari

CREDIT: TELESARDEGNA

The doctors arrived on site within minutes, but they could do nothing for the two young people. The 19-year-old was called Christian Foddai, his 16-year-old girlfriend Chiara Urgias and the 40-year-old Antonio Luigi Murineddu, a family man who worked as a boat mechanic.

After the collision, a third car also hit them. The latter had a family on board, with a 10-year-old girl. In fact, they are all hospitalized, under code red.

The officers who intervened, after listening to the stories of some passers-by, discovered that the basis of this accident should have been a risky maneuver by the 41-year-old who was driving the SUV. The hypothesis is that he tried to overtake on a stretch where it was prohibited.