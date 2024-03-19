Regularly, the spring equinox is usually on March 21, however, this year it will not be like that, because according to the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics (INAOE), in 2024, Mexico and other regions of the northern hemisphere will receive the equinox this Tuesday, March 19 between 9:04 p.m. and 9:06 p.m., Central Mexico time.

Furthermore, due to the arrival of spring in Mexico, archaeological zones such as Teotihuacán or Chichén Itzá are preparing to receive thousands of national and international tourists who, dressed in white, wait for this event.

What is a spring equinox?

The study “The spring equinox: myths and realities” from the UAM states that this astronomical event comes from the words euqus: equal and nox: night in reference to the duration of day and night.

According to NASA, the spring equinox is when the planet’s northern hemisphere slowly tilts toward the sun, making the days longer and with more sunlight.

During this event, the night and the day last the same, so people perceive it as having more hours because “it takes time to get dark.”

The term equinox means “equality between day and night” in Latin.

There are two types of equinoxes, the one that welcomes spring, which occurs between March 19 and 21, and the one that marks the beginning of autumn, between September 21 and 24.

How do they celebrate the arrival of the spring equinox in Mexico?

In the world there are several festivals alluding to spring. For example, in Nepal and India, Hindu Holi takes place during March and April, where people throw colored powders at each other to create a happy atmosphere.

In Mexico between March 20 and 21, several tourists decide to receive the spring equinox in some archaeological areas, such as Teotihuacán, Chichén Itzá and Monte Albán to see the rise of the Sun over the pyramids.

In the place, people, who come dressed in white, usually raise their arms to the sky to take in the “energy” that the change of season brings. In previous years, he would take the time to climb the Pyramid of the Sun and recharge quartz.

