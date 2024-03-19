(Lapresse – Imagoeconomica)

Wheat Russia, the EU imposes duties of 40 million

In response to the growing pressure on European farmers caused by the massive import of cereals from Russia and Belarus, the European Union has decided to impose significant tariffs on wheat imports from these countries. According to the British newspaper Financial Times, the duties will be equal to 95 euros per ton and could lead to an increase in wheat prices by 50%.

The tariff increase, which will also cover oilseeds and related processed products, has been met with mixed reactions. On the one hand, it represents a concrete attempt by the EU to defend its farmers and mitigate the devastating economic impact of the uncontrolled import of foreign wheat. Coldiretti, one of Italy’s leading agricultural organisations, welcomed this move as a first step towards protecting farmers’ incomes and creating a fairer environment for agricultural trade. But he declares: “the EU’s decision to impose duties on Putin’s wheat will translate into a “punch” of over 40 million euros in additional duties on product imports from Russia and responds to Coldiretti’s requests to protect Italian producers affected by the dramatic collapse in prices caused by the wild invasion of foreign products”.

However, on the other hand, questions are raised regarding the long-term implications of such an aggressive tariff policy. Rising wheat import costs could negatively impact European consumers, triggering a rise in food prices and fueling concerns about inflation. Furthermore, this move could trigger trade reprisals from Russia and Belarus, with possible consequences for other sectors of the European economy.

The EU’s decision to impose tariffs on Russian and Belarusian wheat was motivated by a number of critical factors. In 2023, Europe saw an unprecedented invasion of Russian and Turkish durum wheat, with over a million tonnes of the product flooding the domestic market. This has caused a dramatic collapse in Italian wheat prices, putting the economic sustainability of agricultural companies at risk, especially in inland regions with few production alternatives.

Farmers’ protests, which have intensified in recent months in several European countries, are a reflection of growing anguish and frustration within the agricultural sector. The concerns cover a range of issues, from pressure from increasingly stringent environmental regulations to unfair competition posed by grain imports exempt from EU regulations, as is the case with Ukrainian grains. Furthermore, farmers complain about the excessive costs of fertilizers and fuel, as well as the lack of adequate financing for the agricultural sector.