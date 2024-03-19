This is NRC’s daily commentary. It contains opinions, interpretations and choices. They are written by a group of editors selected by the editor-in-chief. In the comments, the NRC shows what it means. Commentaries offer the reader a point of view, a point of view, and are an “ambulance” for the news of the day.

It is almost impossible not to feel compassion for the people of Haiti. They were hit by a strong and deadly earthquake less than three years ago, while the country was not even recovering from an even stronger earthquake in 2010. for reconstruction. The poorest country in the Western Hemisphere relies largely on financial aid and private donations from Haitians around the world.

It is not natural disasters, but a power vacuum in which criminal gangs terrorize the streets of Port-au-Prince with brutal violence that now threaten the safety and health of an estimated eleven million Haitians. An artificially created political crisis has brought the country to the brink of anarchy. The few journalists who still venture outside the country report robberies, intimidation and bloody clashes between police and rival gangs. The violence has forced more than 300,000 people to flee their homes, according to the UN. Hunger should be feared.

The crisis began in late 2021 with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse by Colombian assassins. Newly appointed Prime Minister Ariel Henry temporarily assumed control of the country, largely at the insistence of the United States. But the unpopular Henry failed to carry out his most important task: calling new elections to find Moses’ successor. According to him, this was due to the security situation. The international police force he wanted to station in Kenya, backed by the UN and the US, had to first restore order. Previous missions, such as the UN mission to stabilize Minust, which failed on many fronts, have not succeeded.

Something could have been said about this, but it all took too long, which, understandably, led to Henry being accused of wanting to retain power. When Henry was in Nairobi last month to negotiate final agreements with the Kenyans, the gangs took over de facto power. If the prime minister returns, there will be a threat of “civil war” or even “genocide”, said the gang’s most notorious leader, Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer. He didn’t return. But this concession was as inevitable as it was too late. For too long Henry has suspended democracy in Haiti, and for too long the US has continued to support him in doing so. As a result, a lot of time was lost, and the crisis became almost hopeless.

