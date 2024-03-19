Minibonds represent an increasingly popular form of financing for businesses, offering an alternative and accessible way to access the capital needed to support business growth. Let’s delve deeper into what minibonds are, how they work and what their advantages and risks are. We also see the practical steps for investing in minibonds and how companies can use them as a financing tool. Read on to find out more.

What are minibonds?

Minibonds represent a category of bonds designed specifically for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), offering them a unique opportunity to access medium to long-term financing. This financial instrument was created with the aim of supporting the growth projects of SMEs, providing them with an alternative to traditional bank financing and opening the doors to the capital market.

In essence, a minibond is a debt security issued by a company, usually an SME, with a maturity period ranging from medium to long term. This means that the company undertakes to return the capital to investors upon maturity of the minibond, in addition to paying regular interest during the term of the security.

The main objective of minibonds is to provide SMEs with a more flexible financing alternative to traditional loans. Often, SMEs face challenges in raising long-term financial resources to support growth, innovation or expansion projects. Issuing minibonds allows them to diversify funding sources, thereby reducing dependence on bank credit and opening up new capital opportunities.

A distinctive feature of minibonds is their accessibility to a broad base of investors, including institutional investors, corporates, and even private investors. This promotes the democratization of access to financial markets, allowing SMEs to involve a variety of actors in their growth path.

For investors, minibonds offer an opportunity to diversify their portfolio and earn attractive returns. Investing in minibonds allows investors to directly support the innovation and growth of SMEs, thus contributing to the local economic fabric.

However, it is crucial to point out that, like any form of investment, minibonds carry risks. The financial health of the issuing company, market conditions and careful management of maturities and interest are all critical elements to carefully evaluate before investing in or issuing minibonds.

Who can issue minibonds?

The issuance of minibonds represents an important opportunity for non-listed Italian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to diversify their sources of financing and obtain capital to support growth and development. However, this process is regulated and, according to the provisions of the Destinazione Italia Decree, is reserved for specific categories of issuers.

Types of companies admitted

Joint-stock companies: both LLCs and SpA not listed on the stock exchange can issue minibonds. The aim is to broaden access to the capital market to a wide range of medium-sized businesses requiring medium to long-term financing.

Exclusions

Banks: they are not eligible to issue minibonds as they already have various channels of access to financing.

Microbusinesses: These are excluded to protect investors and to ensure that issuing companies have the capacity to manage the financial liabilities associated with minibonds.

Dimensional requirements

Turnover: the issuer must have a turnover exceeding 2 million euros. This requirement aims to ensure that companies have a strong and stable revenue base to support debt repayment.

Employees: The issuer must have at least 10 employees. This requirement serves to evaluate the solidity and organizational structure of the company.

Purpose of the issue

The funds raised through the issuance of minibonds must be allocated to specific growth projects, investments in innovative activities, commercial expansion or other well-defined strategic plans. Transparency and consistency in the use of funds are crucial to generating trust among investors.

It is important to remember that issuing minibonds is a complex process that requires the collaboration of several actors, including the issuer, investors, financial intermediaries and regulators. Compliance with the regulations of the Destinazione Italia Decree is essential to guarantee a fair and transparent market environment.

Other criteria

Issuance limits: the Destinazione Italia Decree establishes a maximum minibond issuance limit of 8 million euros for each individual company.

Information obligations: the issuer is required to provide investors with complete and accurate information about the company, the investment project and the risks associated with the issue.

Credit rating: Obtaining a credit rating from a credit rating agency can increase investor confidence and facilitate the issuance of minibonds.

Who can invest in minibonds?

Minibonds represent an interesting investment opportunity for different types of investors. However, Italian legislation places limits on who can subscribe to these securities, in order to protect savers and guarantee the solidity of the market.

Eligible Investors

Institutional investors: banks, insurance companies, pension funds, minibond funds and other entities professionally authorized to manage investment portfolios. These investors have the skills and resources necessary to adequately evaluate the risks and opportunities associated with minibonds.

Qualified private investors: natural persons who meet certain asset and professional experience requirements. To be considered qualified, individuals must:

Have a net worth greater than 500,000 euros; Have gained professional experience in the financial sector for at least two years; Declare that you are aware of the risks associated with investing in minibonds.

Limits for LLCs

It is important to underline that Italian legislation provides for a limitation for minibonds issued by limited liability companies (Srl). In this case, subscription is reserved exclusively for institutional investors. This restriction was introduced to protect savers, as LLCs are considered higher risk companies than SpA.

Why invest in minibonds

Potentially higher returns: Compared to other financial products such as government bonds or corporate bonds, minibonds can offer higher returns. Portfolio diversification: investing in minibonds allows you to diversify your portfolio and reduce overall risk. Support for the real economy: by investing in minibonds, you help finance the growth of small and medium-sized Italian businesses.

Associated risks

Minibonds are a risky investment. Key unknowns include:

Default risk: The issuer of the minibond may be unable to repay the principal and interest. Liquidity risk: minibonds are not listed on regulated markets, so it may be difficult to sell them before maturity. Concentration risk: by investing in minibonds, the risk is concentrated on a limited number of issuers.

Minibonds can be an attractive investment option for different types of investors, but it is essential to carefully evaluate the risks and opportunities before subscribing to any securities. It is advisable to consult a professional for a specific evaluation of your financial needs and goals.

