Italy weather forecast

Situation. According to weather forecasters, a fast front, which will cross many of our regions from north to south on Monday, will linger in parts of the southern regions on Tuesday, causing further rain. Meanwhile, the anticyclone will return and spread from southwestern Europe to the central Mediterranean and Italy, restoring stable weather conditions, starting in the regions of central and northern Italy, with rising temperatures. This will lead to a solar phase that will soon unite all of Italy with a pleasant spring climate, even if it does not last long. In fact, from Thursday evening to Friday, a new front descending from Northern Europe will try to weaken the anticyclone and quickly spread across the country, causing increased instability, especially in the regions of Central and Southern Italy.

North: Mostly sunny, except for low clouds, fog and mist over Liguria and Val Padana in the mornings. There will be localized rain in the northeast this afternoon. Stable temperature, maximum from 15 to 20.

Center: Sunny in the Tyrrhenian regions, scattered clouds along the Adriatic with some residual effects at dawn. The temperature drops, with a maximum of 15 to 21.

South: Patchy clouds, showers and localized thunderstorms in Puglia in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon. Stationary temperatures, maximum from 15 to 20.

Evolution of weather in Lazio

TUESDAY: Pressure rises again, allowing clouds to quickly decrease and transition to clear to partly cloudy skies later in the afternoon. The northern coasts in particular experience mostly clear to slightly cloudy skies throughout the day; on southern coasts scattered clouds alternating with sunny periods, with a tendency to thicken to cloudy or very cloudy in the evening; on the northern plains and in the capital the day was mostly cloudy, except for scattered clouds in the morning; in the southern Plains, a gray day with very cloudy to overcast skies and some evening rain; in the sub-Apennines, scattered clouds alternating with sunny periods during the day with a tendency to clear in the evening; The Apennines will be very cloudy with light rain in the afternoon. It clears up in the evening. Light northerly winds blowing in the southwest quadrants; Thermal zero is about 2400 meters. Great excitement.

Commentary from the weather forecaster Medio Tirreno

Slightly WORSE ON MONDAY THEN IMPROVED BUT NEW DISTURBANCE COME FROM 10-11pm – New slight worsening on Monday with scattered, mostly light showers more likely in the eastern interior. The situation will improve over the following days, although there will be some fog on the inland plains between night and morning. Initial deterioration may spread from the north during the 22nd-23rd, affecting Tuscany, and only in the following days will pave the way for further rain fronts that may occasionally affect other regions of central Italy.

